NEW CANAAN — It’s primary election time.

Five Republicans and two Democrats are vying to win their party’s nomination for governor this season. Primaries will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Connecticut is a closed voting system, meaning residents have to be enrolled in a political party to cast votes in their party’s primary.

Unaffiliated party members have until Aug. 9 to enroll in a party but can only do so if they have not been enrolled in a party within the last three months at the Registrars of Voters office in the first floor of town hall. Unaffiliated voters can also register up to Monday, Aug. 13 but must show up before noon at the Registrars of Voters office and have also not been enrolled with a party in the last three months.

The Republican primary ballot is held for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, treasurer, comptroller and attorney general.

The Democratic primary ballot goes for governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer and attorney general.

The town is split into three districts and residents can check their corresponding district with the Registrars of Voters. Voters are reminded to bring valid identification to the polls.

District 1 will vote at the New Canaan High School gym on 11 Farm Road. District 2 and District 3 will both vote at Saxe Middle School on 468 South Ave., with District 2 at the new gym and District 3 in the old gym.

Democratic Registrar George Cody said parking should not be an issue as schools would not be in session during the elections.

As of Aug. 1, there were a total of 13,597 registered voters in town according to the Registrars of Voters office. Of those, 6,250 were registered Republicans, and 2,894 registered Democrats. Unaffiliated voters amounted to 4,303 and there were 148 voters registered for other parties.

New residents to town will also have until the same date — Aug. 9 — to register to vote in the party’s primary.

According to Town Clerk Claudia Weber, absentee ballots for the party primaries have been available since July 24 at town hall.

“To be eligible to vote by absentee ballot, the applicant must be out of town on election day, be on active service, working at another polling place on election day or be physically disabled,” Weber said.

As of Aug. 3 at noon, 156 residents had applied for absentee ballots according to the Town Clerk’s office.

Those who may qualify to vote via absentee ballot can go to the Town Clerk’s office on the first floor of Town Hall from Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to fill out an application for the absentee ballot.

Voters are able to both apply for an absentee ballot and vote at the same time if they go to the town clerk’s office.

Once the application is completed, it is to be turned in to the town clerk’s office for approval before receiving the ballot itself. The absentee ballot must be handed in before the close of election day — scheduled at 8 p.m. — for it to be counted.

