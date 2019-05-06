Prevo steps down as pastor of Anchorage Baptist Temple

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The pastor of one of Alaska's most politically active churches is retiring.

The Rev. Jerry Prevo stepped down Sunday as pastor of the Anchorage Baptist Temple after 47 years.

The Anchorage Daily News reports his farewell service drew thousands to the Anchorage Baptist Temple.

Three rows of elected officials sat onstage during the service. They included Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Gov. Sarah Palin, former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich, U.S. Rep. Don Young and Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson, who is recovering from a heart attack.

In an interview, the 74-year-old Prevo says he plans to stay involved with some aspects of the Anchorage Baptist Temple's work. But he says he also wants to get out of the way of his replacement, Ron Hoffman, a longtime Anchorage Baptist Temple staff member.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com