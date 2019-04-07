Presque Isle retired, 2 new UP power plants now operating

FILE- This June 2014 file photo shows the Presque Isle Power Plant, operated by We Energies, in Marquette, Mich. State regulators have approved a utility's plan to build two natural gas-fueled power plants in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan Public Service Commission endorsed Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corp.'s plan to build the plants in Negaunee and Baraga Townships at a cost of $277 million. The plants that would produce a combined 183 megawatts are expected to go into service in 2019 and replace the Presque Isle Power Plant, which is scheduled to close in 2020. (Adelle Whitefoot/The Mining Journal via AP, File) less FILE- This June 2014 file photo shows the Presque Isle Power Plant, operated by We Energies, in Marquette, Mich. State regulators have approved a utility's plan to build two natural gas-fueled power plants in ... more Photo: Adelle Whitefoot, AP Photo: Adelle Whitefoot, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Presque Isle retired, 2 new UP power plants now operating 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group says it has shut down its Presque Isle coal-fired power plant in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is replacing the electric generation site with a pair of natural gas-fired power plants.

The $275 million investment is WEC Energy's latest effort to transition from coal to natural gas, wind and solar power.

WEC Energy Group's subsidiary, Upper Michigan Energy Resources (UMERC), said it began commercial operation of the A.J. Mihm Generating Station in Baraga County and the F.D. Kuester Generating Station in Negaunee Township on March 31.

UMERC officials say their customers could save nearly $600 million over the next 30 years.

Combined, the two plants have a generating capacity of 183 megawatts.

Michigan regulators approved two gas-fueled power plants in the Upper Peninsula in 2017.