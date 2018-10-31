President Trump plans final pre-election stop in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump plans a stop in Cleveland as part of a last-minute pre-election swing through several states.

Ohio's midterm elections include a close governor's race and a pair of tight congressional campaigns.

The Republican president will be in Cleveland the afternoon of Nov. 5, the day before the election, with other stops planned that day in Indiana and Missouri. He plans stops in Georgia and Tennessee the day before.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine faces Democrat Richard Cordray, the former Consumer Fraud Protection Bureau chief, in a governor's race considered a toss-up.

Races in traditionally red congressional seats in the Cincinnati and Columbus areas are also close.

Trump won Ohio easily in 2016, while Democrat Barack Obama won it in 2008 and 2012.