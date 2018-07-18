Preservation group buys Adirondack home of pioneer TB doctor

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — An historic preservation group in New York is preparing to purchase a building central to Saranac Lake's role in revolutionizing the care of tuberculosis patients.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise report s that Historic Saranac Lake is preparing to acquire and rehabilitate Dr. E.L. Trudeau's former home and medical office in the Adirondack village.

Trudeau, who died in 1915, advocated fresh air and rest for tuberculosis patients and his work led to the development of sanitariums in the Adirondacks. Doonesbury cartoonist Garry Trudeau is a great grandson.

The building was later the office of E.L. Trudeau's son Dr. Francis Trudeau and his grandson Dr. Frank Trudeau.

The preservation group has raised more than $230,000 and plans on closing the sale at the end of this year.

