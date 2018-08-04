Praise and concern over NJ's plan to sue over pollution

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's new push to sue people and companies responsible for pollution has environmental groups applauding and business interests raising questions and concerns.

Environmental groups say the decision by Gov. Phil Murphy's administration to pursue natural resources damages signals an end to the "era of inaction."

Business organizations say that while they want to be good "stewards" of the environment, they're worried that too much enforcement could burden companies.

After two terms of Republican Chris Christie, the Democratic Murphy announced last week that it would resume pursuing natural resources damages in cases that resulted in contamination in New Jersey.

The cases are distinct from the responsibility that property owners carry to remediate contaminated sites.