Power equipment maker to add 200 Tennessee jobs, invest $10M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A power equipment manufacturing company is slated to invest $10 million and add 200 full-time jobs at its Tennessee operations.

According to the state Department of Economic and Community Development, MTD Consumer Group Inc. plans the additional production at its facility in Martin over the next five years.

MTD currently employs more than 900 people in western Tennessee and is Weakley County's largest private employer. The company has operated in Martin since 1985.

MTD makes and distributes residential and commercial outdoor power equipment under brands that include Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt.

MTD last underwent a $20 million expansion in 2014.