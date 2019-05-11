Potential sale of shuttered GM plant clouded with doubt

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, hundreds of Chevrolet Cruze cars sit in a parking lot at General Motors' assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. A potential deal to sell the shuttered General Motors plant is still leaving the factory with an uncertain future. In May 2019, GM confirmed that it’s negotiating the sale of the massive assembly plant. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File) less FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, hundreds of Chevrolet Cruze cars sit in a parking lot at General Motors' assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. A potential deal to sell the shuttered General Motors plant is ... more Photo: Andrew Rush, AP Photo: Andrew Rush, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Potential sale of shuttered GM plant clouded with doubt 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

A potential deal to sell a shuttered General Motors plant in Ohio is still leaving the factory's future very much up in the air.

One reason is that the buyer looking at the site is a new electric vehicle maker that has only about 100 employees and serious financial concerns.

GM confirmed this past week that it's negotiating the sale of its massive assembly plant in Lordstown. Production there ended in March as part of a major restructuring for GM.

A tweet from President Donald Trump that touted the potential sale set off cautious optimism and some skepticism about whether it will happen.

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan, whose district includes the plant, says a sale won't help GM workers in the area and that any long-term job growth would be years away.