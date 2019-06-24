Possible tornado damages buildings in northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say severe weather that moved through northern Indiana spawned a possible tornado in South Bend that damaged buildings and knocked down trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service received reports of a possible tornado as part of storms Sunday night, but it didn't immediately confirm a tornado. No injuries were reported.

A building housing the Growing Kids Learning Center, a preschool and daycare facility in South Bend, was among those damaged. The facility was closed at the time of the storm.

The storms left hundreds of people in the area without power.