BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The seasonal gate to Artist Point in Whatcom County has closed for the winter.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the closure on Sunday.

KING-TV reports the stretch of State Route 542/Mount Baker Highway closes annually when snow makes the roadway impassable for vehicles.

It is still accessible by snowshoe, fat-tire bicycle, or on foot until the roadway re-opens in 2019.

Mount Baker Highway typically closes in late September or early October after the first major snowfall.

State Route 542 remained open for 130 days this year, making it the second longest season it's remained open. In 2015, Mount Baker Highway stayed open for 171 days.

