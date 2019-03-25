Pope travels to Loreto shrine to sign youth document

Pope Francis prays inside the shrine containing a small house traditionally venerated as the house of Mary, and believed miraculously transplanted from the Holy Land inside the Basilica of Our Lady of Loreto, in central Italy, where Francis is paying a one-day visit, Monday, Mar. 25, 2019. The pope chose Loreto to sign the Post-Synodal Exhortation of last October's Synod of Bishops. less Pope Francis prays inside the shrine containing a small house traditionally venerated as the house of Mary, and believed miraculously transplanted from the Holy Land inside the Basilica of Our Lady of Loreto, ... more Photo: Domenico Stinellis, AP Photo: Domenico Stinellis, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Pope travels to Loreto shrine to sign youth document 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

LORETO, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis has traveled to a major Italian pilgrimage site dedicated to the Virgin Mary to sign a new document dedicated to today's youth.

Francis celebrated Mass on Monday in Loreto's cathedral and then signed the document in private. It will be translated and released in the coming weeks or months, providing Francis' take on the October 2018 meeting of the world's bishops on ways to better minister to today's young people.

The meeting was dominated by discussion about ways to better welcome gays into the church, give women a greater say in decision-making, and manage the sex abuse scandal.

The pope said Monday he chose Loreto, which claims to be the site of Mary's home, to sign his document because it is the "house of the youth."