Pope reaffirms priest celibacy but makes case for exception

In this picture taken Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, Pope Francis, flanked by Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti, gestures to describe snobbish, hypocritical Catholics as he answers reporters' questions aboard the plane after taking off from Panama City. less In this picture taken Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, Pope Francis, flanked by Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti, gestures to describe snobbish, hypocritical Catholics as he answers reporters' questions aboard the ... more Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Pope reaffirms priest celibacy but makes case for exception 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis is ruling out any lifting of the celibacy requirement for Catholic priests but says there's reason to consider ordaining older, married men in remote communities where priests are in short supply.

Francis said he believes priestly celibacy is a gift for the Catholic Church and opposes a blanket change to make it optional. But he said "pastoral necessity" might justify alternative options in certain parts of the world.

Francis' comments, to reporters on the way home Sunday from Panama, open the way for discussion about celibacy in the run-up to a big meeting of bishops from the Amazon at the Vatican in October. Brazil's bishops have long pushed for the church to consider ordaining so-called viri probati, older married men of proven virtue, to minister in remote parts of the Amazon where the faithful can go weeks or months without Mass.