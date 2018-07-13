Pop-Up Park to happen, with some strict conditions









NEW CANAAN — The Pop-Up Park will be back in town, but for a shorter time and with the warning that its permit could be revoked if it gets “out of hand.”

Chamber of Commerce Director Tucker Murphy and Pop-Up Park committee member Barbara Wilson, following two weeks of discussions, told the Board of Selectmen Tuesday morning that compromises had been made to settle tensions between local merchants and proponents of the park.

“While there is opposition and support, it’s not that (merchants) oppose the park but the location, and that’s unfortunately the most unfixable issue right now,” Murphy said. “Down the road we’ll be looking at other locations.”

Similar to the previous selectmen meeting where the park was discussed, various merchants raised concerns about the park’s location and the detrimental effect it would have on their businesses, particularly those at the intersection of South Avenue and Elm Street.

“We’re not against the park, we’re against the park location,” Helen Richards, of Odesmith & Richards Boutique on South Avenue, said. “The games (children play) can get very out of hand and I know the Chamber of Commerce was looking at restricting those.”

While the selectmen were in favor of the park — only if the Chamber and the committee worked in unison — First Selectman Kevin Moynihan appealed more toward the sympathies of the would-be affected merchants.

“I’m skeptical,” Moynihan said. “If we find the (Pop-Up Park) isn’t working, we’ll revoke it. This permit is not unconditional.”

The original intended dates for the park were from July 1 to Labor Day (Sept. 3) but, as part of the conditions, these were shortened from Aug. 3 to Aug. 23. The Pop-Up Park committee will meet with the Police Commission next Wednesday.

“We will need to adjust the dates with the police commission for the road closures,” Wilson said.

The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the special event permit for the Pop-Up Park, but with the caveat that if things were to get out of hand, the permit would be revoked.

Murphy said the Chamber and the park committee would revisit the concept of the temporary setup for the coming year to avoid similar problems between groups in town.

“Going forward, we need some new lifeblood and new ideas to figure out where and how the park should go,” Murphy said.

