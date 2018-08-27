Ponca Tribe of Nebraska planning casino despite lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Native American tribe is still planning to open a casino on the Iowa-Nebraska border despite a pending legal challenge from both states.

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska announced Monday that the newly named Prairie Flower Casino will open in late October on tribal land in Carter Lake, Iowa.

The project's first phase will include 9,500 square feet of space, 200 slot-style games and a full-service bar and snack bar.

Officials from Iowa state government and Council Bluffs are suing federal officials who approved the project in hopes of stopping the casino. They say the new casino would compete with state-licensed casinos in Council Bluffs that generate millions of dollars taxes and charitable contributions.

Nebraska joined the lawsuit because Carter Lake directly borders the state. Nebraska's constitution bans casino gambling.