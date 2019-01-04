Pompeo's Mideast trip comes on heels of Trump Syria decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to the Middle East next week in an effort to shore up support from America's Arab allies.

The State Department says Pompeo will visit eight countries in the region, starting with Jordan and ending in Kuwait.

It'll be Pompeo's first Mideast trip since President Donald Trump's recent announcement that he intends to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria. That decision, which led Jim Mattis to step down as defense secretary, as well as the Trump administration's hard line on Iran is expected to dominate Pompeo's Mideast agenda.

In addition to Jordan and Kuwait, Pompeo plans to stop in Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.