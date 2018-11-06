Polls open in Tennessee for Tuesday vote

In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, former Gov. Phil Bredesen, center, campaigns in Memphis, Tenn., in his bid for U.S. Senate. Tennessee Democrats know something about disappointment, having seen Republican candidates for governor and senate seats dominate in the last several elections. But this year might be different with Republican Sen. Bob Corker and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam leaving office, there are no popular incumbents on the ballot for their offices. less In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, former Gov. Phil Bredesen, center, campaigns in Memphis, Tenn., in his bid for U.S. Senate. Tennessee Democrats know something about disappointment, having seen Republican candidates ... more Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, the Republican nominee for Senate, casts her ballot during early voting Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Franklin, Tenn. U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, the Republican nominee for Senate, casts her ballot during early voting Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Franklin, Tenn. Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee election officials are expecting high turnout as voters cast ballots for governor, the U.S. Senate and House on Tuesday.

Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said polling places are open despite power outages Tuesday morning in some areas of Middle and East Tennessee. He said paper ballots are available at those locations.

Polls open at different hours across the state, but all will close by 8 p.m.

The top race in Tennessee is between Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen for Tennessee's open U.S. Senate seat.

Meanwhile, Republican businessman Bill Lee and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

Voters can download the GoVoteTN app to view specific information about their polling locations, hours and sample ballots.

