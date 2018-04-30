Pollinator workshop set this week in West Virginia

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — People interested in supporting conservation efforts of local bees can attend a pollinator workshop this week in West Virginia.

The West Virginia State University Extension Service is hosting the program in conjunction with the West Virginia Urban Agriculture Conference. It's being held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Raglin Community Center in Dunbar. The workshop costs $20, including supplies.

Extension Service assistant program director for agriculture and natural resources Annette Ericksen said in a news release that a good way to assist the insects is to build nesting places for solitary bees.

People attending the workshop will be provided materials to decorate their own hanging pollinator habitat and will receive seed stock to grow plants to help pollinator survival.

Registration is required and is available online .