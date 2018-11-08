Polish army organizing security for Independence Day march

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Demonstrators burn flares and wave Polish flags during the annual march to commemorate Poland's National Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish government official says the Defense Ministry will organize security during an Independence Day march this weekend in Warsaw because police are staging mass walkouts in a pay dispute.

The announcement Thursday is the latest development in quickly changing preparations for celebrations of the centenary of Polish independence, regained at the end of World War I after more than a century of foreign rule.

Over the past decade, radical nationalists have staged Nov. 11 marches that have featured racist banners and rioting.

With security concerns high, Warsaw's mayor on Wednesday banned that march, and state officials quickly announced plans for an inclusive state march in its place.

Michal Dworczyk, chief of the prime minister's chancellery, said Thursday the Defense Ministry, in charge of the army, will organize security.