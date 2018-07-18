Police seek owner of dog who attacked other dog

NEW CANAAN — Police are looking for the owner of a shepherd-type dog who attacked smaller golden doodle dog in town last week.

According to a New Canaan Police Department Facebook post, the attack took place July 11 around 8:50 p.m. behind South School near Crystal Street.

The off-leash dog — the shepherd breed — apparently attacked the smaller, golden doodle that was on a leash.

The two people who accompanied the dog that caused the injury left without exchanging information with the other party.

Police are asking any tips regarding the attack be phoned to Animal Control at 203-594-3510.

