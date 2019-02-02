Police say snowmobiler fatally struck by fellow rider in NY

WEBB, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a snowmobile driver is dead after he got off of his vehicle in upstate New York and another snowmobile driver struck him.

The accident happened at around 9 p.m. Friday in the town of Webb in Herkimer County.

State police say 56-year-old Frank Prendergast was with a group traveling on snowmobiles when he veered off the trail and got stuck in the snow.

Police say Prendergast got off of his snowmobile and walked back to the trail. They say a second snowmobile rider from the group managed to swerve and avoid hitting Prendergast but a third snowmobile rider tried to avoid hitting Prendergast and failed.

Prendergast was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing.