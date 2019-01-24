Police say Iowa department snowplow hit pedestrian

LECLAIRE, Iowa (AP) — Police in the eastern Iowa city of LeClaire say a man has been hit by a state snowplow and seriously injured.

The LeClaire Police Department says in a news release that someone called police around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday to report that a man had been hit by an Iowa Department of Transportation snowplow. Officers found that man badly injured and lying in the road's northbound lane.

The man was flown to an Iowa City hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation determined that the man had pulled onto the shoulder of the road and was outside his vehicle when he was hit by the snowplow.

Police say no charges are pending.