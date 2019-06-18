Police: Woman drives into Michigan river with kids; 2 dead

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a woman intentionally drove a vehicle believed to be carrying two children into a river in southwestern Michigan and searchers found her body and the body of one child.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers late Monday found two upset girls at a drug store who reported that a family member had driven a vehicle into the Kalamazoo River.

Officers ended up at Verburg Park, where police say the submerged vehicle was found. Capt. Brad Misner tells the Kalamazoo Gazette the bodies of the woman and one child were found, and they're searching Tuesday for the other child.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. The department in a statement offered "condolences to all family and friends who have been impacted by this tragic loss."