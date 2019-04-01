Police: 'Several' bodies found at suburban Bismarck business

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Police in North Dakota say "several" bodies have been found inside a business in suburban Bismarck.

Officers responded to a medical call at the business Monday morning and found several people dead inside. The Mandan Police Department did not say how many and did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

Morton County referred a request for comment to city police. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirms that it's helping with the investigation. It hasn't offered any details.