Police: Nude man breaks into 2 homes, scares residents

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say two people awoke to find a naked man standing over their beds, who fled after they scared him off.

State police say the separate incidents occurred within 30 minutes of one another early Saturday, the first occurring in Southbury and the second nearby in Roxbury.

Both victims were elderly, and both described the man as a bald man in his 30s or 40s with a thin build.

Both victims awoke to the nude man standing in their bedrooms, who fled after they confronted or screamed.

Police say anyone with information about the man should contact them.