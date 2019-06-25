Police: No domestic violence in San Jose home where 5 killed

A forensic analyst with the San Jose Police Department searches a truck near scene where five people were killed Monday, June 24, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. A gunman shot and killed four people then turned the gun on himself after an hours-long standoff with police in California, authorities said Monday. San Jose police saw several family members fleeing a home when police responded to multiple calls of shots fired Sunday night. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say there was no documented history of domestic violence at the home where a man killed four family members and then turned the gun on himself last weekend.

San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said Monday that detectives are still trying to determine what caused the man to shoot his family members Sunday night.

Police say several people streamed out of the home, including the gunman's wife, daughter and niece.

Two victims, an adult man and woman, were taken in an armored vehicle to a hospital, where they died.

Two other adult women and the gunman remained inside the residence that officers surrounded and eventually entered around 1:25 a.m. Monday.

They found all three dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials have not identified the gunman or the victims.