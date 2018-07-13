Police: Man-sized hole dug near river where 2 bodies found

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man-size hole has been discovered in a wooded area near a Michigan river where two bodies were found.

WJRT-TV reports Friday that police in Flint on Thursday found the hole which is more than knee-deep and about six feet (1.8 meters) long after officers saw three people run from the area.

One man was caught and arrested. The other two people were being sought.

Police had swarmed the area near the Flint River Thursday afternoon when firefighters removed a door floating in the waterway to reveal the two bodies.

An angler had called 911 when he saw one body while trying to move the door to avoid tangling his fishing lines.

Autopsies are expected to be performed on the bodies.

Information from: WJRT-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/wjrt