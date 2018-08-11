Police: Man's body is recovered in canal

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a body has been recovered in a canal.

Officials say troopers responded to a report of an adult male found in a canal near Kearney Square in Lowell on Saturday afternoon.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office says there is no suspicion of foul play. No further information is available.