Police: Man killed trying to cross tracks, beat train

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man was killed when he tried to cross railroad tracks to beat an oncoming train.

Gastonia police told news outlets 57-year-old Morgan Ray London was pronounced dead at a local hospital after Wednesday's accident, which occurred around 9 a.m.

A police spokesman said the train sounded its whistle and horn to warn the man, and officers quoted eyewitnesses who said the crossing gates were down when London tried to cross the tracks.