Police: Man killed leading officers on high-speed chase

FISHKILL, N.Y. (AP) — New York state troopers say a Pennsylvania man crashed and died fleeing police during a high-speed chase in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers say the 20-minute chase covered 23 miles in Duchess and Orange counties, beginning in Fishkill during a traffic stop. Troopers say they discovered the stopped driver, 50-year-old Thomas McGrath, was wanted on several unspecified warrants and he ended up fleeing the scene.

Troopers then chased after the Cresco, Pennsylvania resident, who crashed into an SUV while trying to flee late Monday.

McGrath was killed in the crash. Officials say they were unable to pull him from his burning vehicle.

State police said an investigation is ongoing.