Police ID pilot killed in plane crash in Vermont

ISLAND POND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash in northern Vermont over the weekend.

Police say 60-year-old Mark Biron, of Brighton, died when the single-engine plane crashed near the airport in Island Pond on Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to a large fire about 100 yards from the airport runway found the small plane that had been badly burned.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Island Pond has a population of about 800 people within the town of Brighton, about 20 miles from the border with Canada.