Police ID body found in shallow grave on Long Island

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island have identified the remains of a body buried in a shallow grave over two years ago as Bryan Steven Cho Lemus, of Uniondale.

Police released the 18-year-old's identity on Monday. His remains were unearthed in the heavily wooded Massapequa Preserve on Friday. Police had earlier said the victim was one of 11 people killed by MS-13 gang members in 2016.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said authorities have combed the park more than a dozen times searching for human remains. He said detectives found the body after police dogs pointed to an indentation in the ground.

The body was found near where police found the remains of 18-year-old Julio Espantzay-Gonzalez in 2017. Three reputed MS-13 members have been charged in Espantzay-Gonzalez's death.