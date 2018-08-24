Police: Grandparents scam nets another victim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a Sioux Falls woman has lost $18,000 in a scam targeting grandparents.

Spokesman Sam Clemens says the 79-year-old woman got a phone call from someone saying her grandson had been in an accident in another state and needed money. The woman sent $18,000 to the scammers before realizing she had been swindled.

The Argus Leader reports the "grandparent scam" has been an ongoing problem in Sioux Falls. One grandmother forked over $4,000 in Best Buy gift cards in an effort to get her granddaughter out of jail before realizing it was a scam. Another woman lost $10,000 to scammers pretending to be law enforcement holding her grandson in custody.

