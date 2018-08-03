Police: Drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Two motorists have been killed in northwest Detroit after one driver slammed his car into a minivan shortly after fleeing police.

Detroit police say Southfield officers attempted to stop the Chevy Corvette and its 46-year-old driver early Friday morning but didn't pursue him as he sped south on Telegraph Road into Detroit.

The Corvette struck the minivan at Grand River Avenue about 1 a.m. The minivan's driver was 41.

Police say a Dodge Charger later struck the minivan and another car. The occupants of the Charger ran from the crash site.