Police: Correctional officer shoots his own leg at training

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Police say a correctional officer for the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office accidentally shot himself in the leg at a shooting range.

The Kitsap Sun reports the officer was injured Wednesday afternoon while training at the Bremerton Police Department firing range.

Bremerton police say the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. Police say the injury is not considered life-threatening.

Bremerton police are investigating the shooting.

Information from: Kitsap Sun, http://www.kitsapsun.com/