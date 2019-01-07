https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Police-Beaten-burned-bodies-of-dogs-found-in-bag-13514654.php
Police: Beaten, burned bodies of dogs found in bag
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Police in western New York say a highway crew has found the bodies of two small dogs that were apparently beaten and burned before being left in trash bags along a roadway.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office was sent to the scene after being called by Lockport's animal control office Thursday. WKBW-TV reports the dogs, a terrier and a pug, were badly beaten and were apparently set on fire at some point. The dogs were about 2 years old.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact police.
