Police: 9-year-old helps save grandfather

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy is being credited for jumping into action as his grandfather was suffering a life-threatening medical emergency in Massachusetts.

Police say Kazin Crisman was about to get pizza with his 80-year-old grandfather Allan Crisman in Somerset Saturday when the boy noticed something was wrong.

Kazin tells WCVB-TV his grandfather was struggling to start the car, and he dialed 911 after his grandfather failed to respond to his questions.

Police say Allan Crisman, who is diabetic, was experiencing hypoglycemia or low blood sugar.

Somerset police say Kazin helped provide first responders with valuable information so they could help his grandfather.

Kazin says he's happy his grandfather is still alive.

Police bought the boy a pepperoni pizza for his efforts.