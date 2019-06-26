Police: 3-year-old drowns in swimming pool near Paw Paw

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard swimming pool in southwestern Michigan.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says the girl was found unresponsive in the water and rushed to a Paw Paw hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

WOOD-TV reports the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon southwest of Paw Paw.

Deputies say the girl was a friend of the family who was visiting the home. They believe she slipped away from the adults and was out of their sight for only a short time.

They say the death is considered accidental.

The girl's name wasn't immediately released.

