Police: 2 women hurt at Atlanta commuter rail station

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia authorities say two women have been hurt and a suspect is in custody after one of the woman was reportedly pushed in front of an Atlanta commuter train.

News outlets cited MARTA Police, the law enforcement agency of Atlanta's rapid transit authority, as saying the women were alert when taken Sunday afternoon from a midtown Atlanta station to a hospital. One of them was reported in critical condition.

Police say witnesses reported that the second woman was trying to help the first woman.

MARTA Police tweeted that the agency had a "suspect in custody," but it didn't identify those involved or elaborate on what happened.

North and south rail service was temporarily disrupted at the station and a shuttle link put in place before the station resumed Sunday evening.