JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — First came food courts, followed by food trucks. Now, it's the food hall's time to shine, and Jackson will have the first one in Mississippi.

Cultivation Food Hall, modeled in part after St. Roch Market in New Orleans, opened Jan. 13. Plans for the hall inside the Eastover Market in the District at Eastover were announced in spring 2018.

The food hall is a medley of unique, local restaurants in one intimate space. The decor is chic and modern and there's an illuminated logo that hangs above the dining area designed to bring everyone together. There's even a living room.

Patrik Lazzari, general manager of Cultivation, said he is excited to give Jackson a new spot where people can come together and enjoy good food in a communal setting that "pays respect to the rich, agriculture here in the state, hence the name Cultivation."

There are nine eateries inside the hall, including spots offering coffee, Prohibition-era cocktails, farm-to-table cuisine, poke and millennial-crazed avocado toast.

Here's a look at each spot:

Gold Coast Bar, a Prohibition-era inspired bar, draws from the "Gold Coast of Mississippi." It will celebrate what made this hidden gem the go-to spot along the Pearl River so legendary. Gold Coast Bar's menu will serve classic and original cocktails named after notorious Gold Coast Clubs.

il Lupo Coffee, a coffee shop created with love, is operated by Ana Lampton and Taylor Triplett. This duo says they're bringing a fresh, new spin on coffee with espresso and milk-based drinks, along with a seasonally rotating selection of drip and pour-over coffees, handcrafted beverages and loose leaf teas.

Local Honey, a concept by Chef Micah Martello, is what he calls "healthy food, redefined." Martello will offer a unique twist on salads, steel cut oats or quinoa bowls and smoothies. He will also serve up avocado toast.

Poke Stop celebrates the next generation of sushi. Guests will be able to customize a sushi roll, deconstructed and served in a poke bowl. These sushi bowls were inspired by California native Rachel Phuong who says her cuisine is "Hawaiian with a Japanese flair."

Whisk, a Creperie by La Brioche is a creperie that serves savory and sweet French crepes.

Ariella's NY Delicatessen, a New-York style deli, will serve up pastrami, corn beef, matzo ball soup and cheesecake. The head chef and owner, Alivia Townsend, has 15 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

"I have been ready to launch this concept based on my long-time research but it was about securing the right location," Townsend said in a press release. Townsend snagged the last open spot in the hall.

Bocca Pizzeria, a classic Italian pizzeria, is owned by Cristina and hall manager Lazzari, along with local chef Austin Lee. The trio wanted to embrace the simplicity of this authentic Italian cuisine while adding elements of Southern flair.

"The word bocca is Italian for 'mouth,'" Lazzari said in a press release. "It is based on the simple truth that it provides both nourishment to the body and stories to share with friends and family. Bocca Pizzeria aims to provide an opportunity for both at Cultivation Food Hall."

Fete au Fete StrEATery will serve upscale Southern comfort food with a Louisiana emphasis. Menu items include hot muffulettas, crawfish poutine or shrimp and grits. Fete au Fete is run by chef and food truck advocate Micah Martello.

Fauna Foodworks, which will offer bohemian-chic cuisine, was inspired by Chef Enrika Williams. She is a Mississippi native who decided to bring her culinary travel experiences from Italy to Mississippi with a menu filled with international street-style cuisine.

Lazzari said the variety of choices at Cultivation is a recipe for success.

"It's a win-win for the vendors and a win for the guests because they have plenty of choices. They can bring their families, groups of friends ... everyone can share their food under the same roof."

Lazzari said much of the food prepared at Cultivation comes from local farms.

