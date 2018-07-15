Poetry project aims to reach patients with dementia.





Photo: Dan Reiland, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 14-15 - In this Tuesday July 10, 2018 photo, resident Mary Dominski felt the touch of a raven feather while Liz Narveson looked on, during an alzheimer poetry session at Grace Lutheran Communities River Pine in Altoona, Wis. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP) less ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 14-15 - In this Tuesday July 10, 2018 photo, resident Mary Dominski felt the touch of a raven feather while Liz Narveson looked on, during an alzheimer poetry session at Grace ... more Photo: Dan Reiland, AP Image 2 of 2 ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 14-15 - In this Tuesday morning July 10, 2018 photo, Gary Glazner, left, founder of the Alzheimer's Poetry Project, acts out poetry with residents Linda Pihl, center, and Diana Goller at River Pines in Altoona, Wis. Glazner will train staff for three months for the project before they put on a culminating event. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP) less ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, JULY 14-15 - In this Tuesday morning July 10, 2018 photo, Gary Glazner, left, founder of the Alzheimer's Poetry Project, acts out poetry with residents Linda Pihl, center, and ... more Photo: Dan Reiland, AP Poetry project aims to reach patients with dementia. 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ALTOONA, Wis. (AP) — Employees at 20 nursing homes in Wisconsin are receiving training to use poetry as a method of reaching residents with dementia.

The effort known as the national Alzheimer's Poetry Project has so far been taught across 32 states and seven countries, the Leader-Telegram reported.

Gary Glazner founded the project. He said staff learns different methods and techniques to create poetry sessions and for other activities.

"It's a privilege to be able to be part of their lives and hopefully have some effect, make it a little bit funny and humorous," Glazner said of the nursing home residents he works with. "Ultimately, it helps us reframe the story of dementia because we see that they will learn and they will get better at this, and that's not the story we tell with dementia."

River Pines is one of the Wisconsin nursing homes to receive this training. The program was introduced after the center was selected for a state grant, said Activity Director Karen Park.

Park said she thinks the program is a great way to get residents to connect with one another. She said it's also a different way for the staff to touch their lives.

"Arts can always just enrich their lives," Park said. "It brings in different emotions and feelings, and gives them something else to look forward to in their day."

Glazner said the project gives participants an improved quality of life.

