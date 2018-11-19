Planned bill to protect human remains found in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming is one of the few states in the country that lacks a protocol when human remains and associated objects are found. The state currently has no penalty for not alerting authorities or for keeping those artifacts.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Republican state Sen. Brian Boner of Douglas is working on a proposal bill to deal with the issue.

The draft bill would establish guidelines for how Native American remains are handled. It would require bringing in the state archaeological team to investigate within two days of a find and collaborating with Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Historic Preservation offices on appropriate exhumation.

It would impose a penalty of up to $750 and/or up to six months in jail for violating the new protocol.

The Legislature convenes in January.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com