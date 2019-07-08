Plane makes emergency landing in W.Va. shortly after takeoff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials at a West Virginia airport say a plane with 60 people on board made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff with a possible problem with the landing gear.

Yeager Airport in Charleston says in a news release the PSA Airlines plane departed from the airport Saturday but then returned and landed safely. The plane was headed for Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Police and fire crews were mobilized at different locations around the airport as the plane returned. No injuries were reported.