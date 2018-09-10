Plane loses oil pressure, forced to land in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A small plane had to make an emergency landing in north Phoenix after losing oil pressure.

Authorities say the American Legend Cub clipped a tree and landed on a road in the Anthem area around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department crews responded to the incident and say no injuries were reported.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say the pilot was the only person on the aircraft.

His name and age weren't immediately released.

FAA officials say they're investigating the incident.