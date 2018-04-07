Plan says Lake Huron in 'fair' condition, seeks progress

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a plan to tackle the most serious threats facing Lake Huron and the St. Marys River.

A report made public Friday by EPA's regional office in Chicago assesses the lake's ecosystem problems, sets research and monitoring priorities and outlines steps toward improvements.

It says Lake Huron is in "fair" condition overall. Among challenges are chemical contaminants, invasive species and nutrient pollution.

A partnership including government agencies and native tribes in the U.S. and Canada will work together toward solving the problems.

The report was developed under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, which calls for the two nations to issue updated management plans for each of the lakes on five-year cycles.

More details are available through the EPA's website .