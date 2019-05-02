Plan announced to upgrade State Pier, help wind industry

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a $93 million public-private investment at State Pier in New London, predicting it will help southeastern Connecticut become a central hub in New England for the offshore wind industry.

The Democrat on Thursday said the Connecticut Port Authority and the pier's private port operator are partnering with Bay State Wind to redevelop the pier into a state-of-the-art facility. Plans call for upgrading the infrastructure, including adding heavy-lift capability to accommodate offshore wind components.

The pier's upgrades are expected to take three years. Once that's complete, Bay State Wind — a joint venture of Orsted and Eversource — will enter a 10-year lease to use the pier for wind turbine generator assembly and staging.

Orsted and Eversource are committing $35 million for the infrastructure improvements.