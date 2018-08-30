Piping company opens $3.8M Mississippi warehouse, hiring 60

FULTON, Miss. (AP) — Mueller Industries is opening a new warehouse in northeast Mississippi, investing $3.8 million and hiring 60 workers.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company makes pipes, valves and fittings. It built the warehouse next to its factory in Fulton, cutting the ribbon Thursday with Gov. Phil Bryant. Mueller says the 74,000-square-foot (6,900-sq. meter) warehouse is needed to meet increased customer demand.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state steered $900,000 in federal community development and Appalachian Regional Commission money to Mueller for site work, while Itawamba County gave $101,000. Three Rivers Planning and Development District financed some equipment using tax credits, but Craft isn't stating a value.

Mueller already hired the 60 new workers for the warehouse, paying them about $14 per hour. The company now has 615 employees in Fulton.