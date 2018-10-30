Pipeline project at center of gas explosions complete

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Pipeline upgrade work at the center of natural gas explosions and fires north of Boston last month has been completed.

Columbia Gas announced Tuesday it had replaced about 44 miles (71 kilometers) of gas mains and more than 5,000 service lines across Lawrence, Andover and North Andover three weeks ahead of schedule.

The company, however, previously said it would not meet its initial Nov. 19 deadline for restoring gas service to all of its customers.

Spokesman Dean Lieberman says that phase is about 15 percent complete, with roughly 1,390 residences and 84 businesses restored.

The work should wrap up by Dec. 16. Nearly 7,000 people remain in temporary housing, with more than 5,000 in area hotels and about 1,500 in trailers.

The Sept. 13 incident killed one person and injured 25 others.