Pilot survives after losing control of Cessna during landing

REEDSBURG, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin police say the pilot of a Cessna 180 suffered no injuries after losing control of the plane after landing, leaving the aircraft with its nose pointed down on the runway.

Reedsburg police said Monday the crash happened at 2:52 p.m. Saturday at the Reedsburg Municipal Airport.

WISC-TV reports that the pilot was identified as 65 years old but a name was not released. The plane sustained minor damage.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

