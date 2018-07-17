Pilot dies in crop duster crash in North Dakota

FORT RICE, N.D. (AP) — A pilot has died in a crop duster crash into the Missouri River in western North Dakota.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the plane crashed into the river near Fort Rice on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's Department says the plane crashed shortly after 3 p.m. less than a mile north of the Fort Rice boat ramp.

The plane was partially submerged in the water. A dive team boat from the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department dragged the plane to the Hazelton boat ramp.

___

