Photo tribute to 5,000 fallen service members visits Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A photographic memorial honoring service members who have died since the 9/11 terrorist attacks will stop in Chicago.

"Remembering Our Fallen" will be displayed at the Gallagher Way entertainment center , Sunday through Wednesday.

It features 31 "Tribute Towers" with photos of more than 5,000 service members. There's a separate display to recognize service members who died in training or on military bases. People who killed themselves because of post-traumatic stress disorder or other problems will also be recognized.

An opening ceremony with Gold Star Families will start at 11 a.m. Sunday. The memorial was unveiled on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington in 2017.

___

Online

"Remembering Our Fallen" directory and tour schedule: http://www.PatrioticProductions.org

Gallagher Way: https://www.gallagherway.com/